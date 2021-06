St. Joseph County Police released more information about the apparent road rage shooting that happened on Friday, May 14, on State Road 933, north of Cleveland Road:. On Friday May 15 at approximately 8:45 p.m. St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Springhill Suites at 52721 State Road 933 for a call of a shooting stemming from a possible road rage incident. When police arrived on scene, they found Brennon Beach (w/m age 38) of South Bend with multiple gunshot wounds.