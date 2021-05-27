On The Way Truck Parts Joins HDA Truck Pride

(HDATP) has announced another sterling addition to its membership. On The Way Truck Parts joins HDATP’s North American footprint with its Denver, Colorado, parts location. Founder Chad Orwig brings almost 30 years of knowledge to his business. With a mix of dealership and independent distributor experience, Orwig developed an e-commerce site in his basement with two product lines. After four years, Chad knew the next step was brick and mortar. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chad took a chance on an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and built a staff that could take On The Way to the next level.