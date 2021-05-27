Everything You Need To Know About Blueberries
Blueberry pancakes, blueberry muffins, blueberry smoothies, blueberry pie. Blueberries are everywhere, and that's the beautiful thing about them! They have a starring role in so many baked goods and fresh fruit dishes and are easy to find fresh or frozen, even out of season. Blueberries are so ubiquitous that you've possibly never stopped to wonder where they come from, how they're grown, or even what varieties might be available. We have everything you need to know about blueberries here.www.mashed.com