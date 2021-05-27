Everything You Need To Know About Blueberries

Andrew Zimmern has been cooking up a storm these past months. Once a television host who showed us the most exotic dishes around the globe on Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," Zimmern is now sharing food that's a little more comforting and closer to home. According to his website, he will premiere "Family Dinner" on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network this year. He's also been cooking up a storm on social media. On his YouTube channel, Zimmern teaches fans how to make everything from brisket to risotto to latkes. Zimmern also gives great pointers for home chefs, ranging from how to cook a perfect egg to how to clean a geoduck clam.