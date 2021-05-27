Rail supplier news from Siemens, RailTerm, Agracel and A&R Logistics (May 27)
Siemens Mobility announced yesterday it has agreed to acquire RailTerm, a North American rail services provider. Expected to close July 1, the acquisition will enable Siemens Mobility in Canada to expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise, company officials said in a press release. "Canada’s rail industry is poised for unparalleled growth as its major cities introduce safe, efficient and innovative passenger rail services, while its freight carriers transition from decades-old mechanical, hardware-based legacy systems to tomorrow’s cloud-based digitalized systems," said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, chief executive officer of Siemens Mobility in Canada.www.progressiverailroading.com