Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Rail supplier news from Siemens, RailTerm, Agracel and A&R Logistics (May 27)

Progressive Rail Roading
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Mobility announced yesterday it has agreed to acquire RailTerm, a North American rail services provider. Expected to close July 1, the acquisition will enable Siemens Mobility in Canada to expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise, company officials said in a press release. "Canada’s rail industry is poised for unparalleled growth as its major cities introduce safe, efficient and innovative passenger rail services, while its freight carriers transition from decades-old mechanical, hardware-based legacy systems to tomorrow’s cloud-based digitalized systems," said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, chief executive officer of Siemens Mobility in Canada.

www.progressiverailroading.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Cars#Rail Service#A R#Railterm#A R Logistics#Siemens Mobility#North American#Agracel Inc#Agracel Rail Holdings#Csx#Iso#Illinois Western Railroad#Rail Infrastructure#A R Officials#Freight#Expertise#Company Officials#Economic Development#Canada#Hardware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Helicopters To Acquire German MRO, Supplier

Airbus Helicopters has agreed to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik from ZF Friedrichshafen in a deal that will broaden its range of MRO capabilities and add competencies in dynamic systems for the rotorcraft OEM. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close sometime this year following regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

Rail supplier news from Progress Rail, Alstom, Rototilt and REMSA (June 4)

Progress Rail subsidiary ECM S.p.A. and INC S.p.A., a subsidiary of FININC S.p.A. group and a leader in the large infrastructure EPC sector in Italy, have signed the first turnkey project for modernizing the signaling system of a railway line in Albania. Progress Rail will supply the entire signaling system, which includes computer-based interlocking, central post and ERTMS L1, and all trackside components for the 34.2 kilometers of track between Tirana Public Transport Terminal and the city of Durres, plus construction of approximately five kilometers of new railway line between Tirana and Rinas airport.
Economyaithority.com

Siemens Mobility Acquires RailTerm, Strengthening Its Footprint in Canada

Siemens Mobility continues its focus on growing its presence in the Canadian Market. RailTerm is a trusted partner to passenger and freight rail customers. With the acquisition of RailTerm, Siemens Mobility in Canada will expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise that will be instrumental in deploying the next generation of rail technologies across the country’s vast and expanding rail networks.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

Rail supplier news from A. Stucki, Alstom, Dayton T. Brown, Ambipar and HNTB (May 28)

A. Stucki Co. has announced the retirements of two long-time leaders: John Macklin, president of Magnus; and Jo Ann Cary, president of Birmingham Rail & Locomotive (BR&L). Macklin has led Magnus — which Stucki acquired in 2017 — since 1999 and has served the company since 1980. He will retire June 1. Cary has been president of BR&L since 2018, when Stucki purchased the company. She will retire in September, then remain with the company through 2021 to assist in corporate training and development. In 2019, Progressive Railroading spotlighted Cary in an article that highlighted women leaders in the rail industry.
Economythereminder.ca

Siemens Mobility beefs up Canadian transit capabilities with purchase of RailTerm

Siemens Mobility is beefing up its domestic capabilities to better compete for the many mass transit projects that Canadian governments are planning to fund over the next decade. Germany-based Siemens has acquired Canadian transit dispatcher and railway systems maintenance firm RailTerm. The agreement enhances Siemens' railway track and signalling, electrification...
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Complete Analysis of Rail Asset Management Market is Flourishing Worldwide Forecast 2024 with Leading Players Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada)

Global Rail Asset Management Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Rail Asset Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rail Asset Management Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Rail Asset Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 – DecaWave, Essensium, Awarepoint, BeSpoon

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Logistics Market (2021-2025) | Global Logistics Market Takes a Leap Ahead with Digital Transformations Amidst COVID-19

Fairfield Market Research states that the constant and steady role of the global logistics market is globalisation has been driving the market through the years. As the methods of trade and movement of goods change with technological progressions, the market experienced a continuous winning streak. Rise of the e-commerce industry supported by last-mile delivery solutions has given the global logistics market a fresh impetus in recent years. A swelling number of online shoppers with relentless penetration of the internet, improved connectivity, and higher bandwidths is expected to boost the e-commerce industry, thereby generating mammoth opportunities for the global logistics market between 2021 and 2025.
Industryatlantanews.net

Oil and Gas Cybersecurity Market 2025 | Dominance of North America Predicted to Continue in Oil and Gas Cybersecurity Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Every industry has embraced digitisation and the oil & gas industry is no different. Due to the rising incidence rates of cyberattacks and phishing, companies are increasingly giving cybersecurity the urgent attention it deserves. Organizations have now shifted from a reactive towards a proactive approach to cybersecurity as next-gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have increased the likelihood of cybersecurity breaches. To nip cybersecurity threats in the bud, several oil & gas companies are looking at the oil and gas cybersecurity market.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Airbus Helicopters acquires ZF Luftfahrttechnik

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 11 seconds. Airbus Helicopters and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH by Airbus Helicopters as part of its strategy to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. This step is also a contribution to improving and maintaining the fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is currently an MRO service partner for the majority of the German Bundeswehr helicopter fleet. It has also delivered more than 10,000 gearboxes all over the world. It is a supplier of the H135 main gearbox, the tail gearbox of the Tiger helicopter, and has a share in the H145 program. In 2020, the company achieved revenues of € 85.3 million and employed 370 people. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is located in Kassel-Calden.
Industrychemengonline.com

MAN Energy Solutions and thyssenkrupp to work on autonomous operation of turbomachinery

MAN Energy Solutions SE (Augsburg, Germany) and the thyssenkrupp business unit Uhde (Dortmund, Germany) are looking to drive forward the development, testing and marketing of autonomous turbomachinery systems operation for the nitric acid production industry and have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect. The two major German companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid decision-making in nitric-acid plant operation. It will involve taking real-time account of data, such as product price, yield, efficiency, emissions, energy costs, process stability, and forecast maintenance requirements.
Lifestylenysenasdaqlive.com

Green Airport Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with Honeywell International, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Amadeus IT Groups SA

The Green Airport Market has grown rapidly over past few years due to the practice of eco-friendly system and equipment. The development of the global green airport market has raised due to increasing developments in commercial aviation, transformation of existing airports, and the formation of new airports. The increase in the number of smart airports and provision of cost-effective airport facilities using renewable energy sources are likely to fuel the Green Airport Market growth during the forecast period.
Hingham, MAinformedinfrastructure.com

Russelectric to Exhibit at Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Annual Conference

Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces that it will be exhibiting at the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference, to be held June 9-10, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Solar and Energy Storage Northeast is the largest learning forum in the Northeast for the solar and energy storage industries regarding trends and legislation impacting grid resilience and reliability in the region. Russelectric will showcase its Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution at booth 513.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Residential Solar Power Solutions market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest published document on Global Residential Solar Power Solutions market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Residential Solar Power Solutions investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Residential Solar Power Solutions M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Canadian Solar Inc., Acciona Energia S.A., Sungevity, Tata Power Solar, RGS Energy, Sunpower Corporation, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric, Green Solar Technologies & Blue Raven Solar etc.
Roseville, CAcharlottenews.net

Sunworks Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Saudi Aramco , ADNOC , BP(UK) , KNPC

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 was published by Market.biz blends an in-depth overview of foreign markets with a specific viewpoint on the sector in question. The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market report, evaluates the business status and potential of major regions from the perspective of key players, and application/end-user industries. The latest report on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is a depiction of the end-to-end analysis of this business vertical and includes quite some information about the industry, concerning pivotal parameters such as the most recent market tendencies, present revenue, market share, market size, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations for the forecast period.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

Eleven-I and Innvotek awarded wind energy opportunity

Eleven-I and Innvotek have both successfully applied to a robotics innovation call, the latest in a series of challenge competitions through GE Renewable Energy and ORE Catapult’s ‘Stay Ashore’ research and development programme, delivered through the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub’s Innovation Exchange (OWiX) in partnership with KTN. Derbyshire-based Eleven-I, which...
Industryreportsgo.com

Qualitative analysis of Clean Green Energy Market Revenue & Industry Analysis By 2027

The business intelligence report on Clean Green Energy market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.