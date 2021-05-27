10 under $10: May 28-June 3 – ‘Grease,’ ‘Neon Gods,’ ‘Enduring Freedom’ and more

On Mother’s Day, your social media feed probably looked a lot like mine. It was filled with throwback photos of friends with their moms along with notes of thanks and love. I did something different on Facebook that day. I posted a link to a SpokaneFāVS column about honoring our parents and pulled out a quote from a Jewish rabbi that goes like this, “We’re commanded to honor our parents and sometimes, in difficult situations, the best way to honor them is to keep your distance.”