10 under $10: May 28-June 3 – ‘Grease,’ ‘Neon Gods,’ ‘Enduring Freedom’ and more

By Kimberly Lusk kimberlyl@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 4th Friday – 4 Acts — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, the Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. The Cutter Theatre presents 4 Acts for $4 on the 4th Friday of each month through August. This month’s show features Willett’s Flying A, the musical Swoboda family in two acts and Tara Leininger’s one woman, one act “Chicago Joe.” The show is 6:04-8:04 p.m. Beer, wine and soup (including a vegetarian offering) are available at $4 each when doors open at 5:34 p.m. and at intermission. (509) 446-4108 and cuttertheatre.com. Admission: $4.

