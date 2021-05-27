Jean Segura sitting for Phillies' Thursday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Segura appears to be getting a breather after his five-game hitting streak ended on Wednesday. He's still hitting .318/.364/.462 for the season. Brad Miller will cover second base and also hit second for Segura on Thursday afternoon. Alec Bohm will return to third base and bat fifth after being held out of Wednesday's lineup.www.numberfire.com