Cindy Crawford Is the Only Other Person to Wear Ross's Famous Leather Pants: "They Fit Her Perfectly!"
You'll smile wider than you've ever smiled in your life when the runway portion of HBO Max's Friends reunion kicks off. Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber, and the one and only Cindy Crawford arrive on set to try on some of the most memorable outfits that aired on the hit TV show, with Cindy taking the cake for iconic moments. Even though Cara does slip on the pink, poufy dress Rachel wears to Barry and Mindy's wedding in season two and Ross's Holiday Armadillo costume, Cindy strutting in Ross's famous leather pants is something else entirely.