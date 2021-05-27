Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Russia’s Massive National Wealth Fund Adds Gold to Investment Universe

swfinstitute.org
 11 days ago

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin inked a decree validating the possibility of investing the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) in gold, according to a statement released on the website of the government. “It will be possible to place the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) on bank...

www.swfinstitute.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Mishustin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Investment#Strategic Investments#Wealth#Asset Prices#Investing#Russian#The National Wealth Fund#Nwf#The Bank Of Russia#National Welfare Fund#Massive Qe Policy#Universe#Physical Gold#Strategic Equities#Allowed Investments#Debt Instruments#Foreign Exchange#Increase Yield#Bank Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Russia
Related
Businessai-cio.com

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Excludes 3 Firms for Rights Violations

Norway’s central bank said it will exclude three more companies from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund due to the “unacceptable risk” they contribute to systematic human rights violations. Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, which manages the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has nixed the idea of the Government Pension Fund...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

‘Stablecoins Need the Same Regulation as Banks’: Bank of England

The Bank of England (BoE) said today that stablecoin payments should fall under the same regulations that payments handled by banks face. The BoE also said that it had made no decision yet on whether or not to issue its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). “The prospect of stablecoins...
Economythedallasnews.net

World Bank approves USD 500mn program for India's MSME

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a USD 500 million program to support India's nationwide initiative to revitalise the MSME sector, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. According to a statement released last Friday, the program targets improvements...
Industrymoneyweek.com

Investing in space: a fund for the final frontier

Early next month sees the launch of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to boldly go where no other ETF has gone before: space. ETF specialists HANetf and Procure Innovation are about to launch the Procure Space UCITS ETF in London with the irresistible ticker of YODA. Inevitably, science-fiction...
Marketsswfinstitute.org

See Why Abu Dhabi’s Big Sovereign Wealth Fund Wants an AI Group for Investing

As sovereign investors rapidly embrace data as the new oil, artificial intelligence (AI) can be perceived as the refineries. SWFI reported earlier that both the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s GIC Private Limited are in a race to construct cutting-edge quantitative investment operations. Sovereign funds have been allocating to quant hedge funds like Citadel, Point72 Management, D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma Investments, and others for quite some time, and believe they can replicate those strategies internally, saving mounds of cash on exorbitant fees. Utilizing artificial intelligence, specifically machine-learning in quant investing, appears to be the holy grail for many institutional allocators, including large sovereign investors and public pension plans such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Singapore’s sovereign wealth giant GIC Private Limited formed Kepler FI in 2017 to test out new concepts and strategies in the world of institutional investing. Kepler has a project called Alpha Capture which is a multi-asset class project spanning quantitative research, alpha capture, and optimization. Some parts of Kepler’s adventures include applying machine learning techniques to create a framework for forecasting financial statements’ line items to derive the intrinsic value of a stock. GIC has a sizable buyside equity team that could benefit from greater forecasting tools on stocks.
Businessdavidstockmanscontracorner.com

The Everlasting Folly Of Central Bank Inflation Targeting, Part 1

The arrogant blindness of our central bankers is staggering. Have they ever noticed the chart below? Do they think they can get away with this transgression against monetary sanity indefinitely? Indeed, this chart gives the concepts of recency bias, group-think and ahistorical myopia wholly new definitions. That’s because during the past 70 years the essence […]
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Bengaluru’s Digital Payments Fintech Cashfree Receives Strategic Investment from State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) (NSE:SBIN), a multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reports that it has made a strategic investment in Paypal-incubated digital payments Fintech Cashfree. Launched in 2015, the Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech firm handles more than $20 billion in payment volumes...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

BoE says 'stablecoin' payments need same rules as banks

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday that payments with ‘stablecoins’ - a form of cryptocurrency usually pegged to a traditional currency - should be regulated in the same way as payments handled by banks if they start to become widely used. The central bank also said it...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Stronger midpoint lifts China's yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the currency's daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week. With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index, investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy. "The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term. The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as clear as expected," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations. U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips stronger than Monday's late session close. While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, analysts said expectations for strong appreciation had eased after a raft of official warnings against one-way bets on the currency. The PBOC also raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years last week. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at 6.3894 per dollar from a close of 6.3851 on Monday, as the global dollar index rose to 90.069 from the previous close of 89.988. "The central bank's actions were proven to be effective to suppress one-way RMB appreciation bias," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The softer China exports figure justified (the) PBOC's concern over the negative impact of broad RMB strength on China exports. The release of China CPI and PPI figures...will show the effect of RMB appreciation on curbing the imported inflation." Surging demand for raw materials lifted growth in China's imports to its fastest pace in 10 years in May, although export growth slowed more than expected as COVID-19 cases disrupted major ports. China is due to release consumer and producer price index figures for May on Wednesday. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3909 6.3963 0.08% Spot yuan 6.3919 6.3964 0.07% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.13% Spot change since 2005 29.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.8 97.81 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.069 89.988 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3894 0.04% * Offshore 6.5455 -2.36% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MarketsAustralian News

Russia's forex reserves surge by $5 BILLION in one week

Russia's gold and foreign exchange holdings neared $606 billion as of May 21, marking a week-on-week growth of 0.8%, according to the latest data released by the country's central bank. In monetary terms, the surge amounted to $5 billion, the regulator reported, saying that it had come as a result...
Marketswealthbriefing.com

What's New In Investments, Funds? - Banque Internationale Ã Luxembourg, Leonteq

The latest offerings in investments, such as funds and structured products, and other notable developments. Swiss structured products specialist Leonteq has added Banque Internationale Ã Luxembourg to its multi-issuer platform. The platform is open to investors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and select Asian countries. As part of this...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Gold Is Good But Bitcoin’s Better for $7.5 Billion Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) — Gold will surge to fresh highs in the next year, but investors seeking currency alternatives as global debt balloons should look to Bitcoin, according to a $7.5 billion hedge fund. Both are likely to rally even as the Federal Reserve moves to taper asset purchases, said Troy Gayeski,...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Stakes, Implications Rise As Central Banks Inch Toward Launching CBDCs

As the world’s third-largest central bank, the People’s Bank of China is rightfully grabbing much of the attention surrounding the advance of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but it is far from alone as monetary regulators around the world are moving forward with their own plans to launch in-house cryptocurrencies.