Why Black Tulsans say politics has failed them

By Jessica Mendoza Multimedia reporter
The Christian Science Monitor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa is commemorating the centennial of the 1921 race massacre, a violent incident of racism that almost entirely destroyed the city’s Black community. The events are putting a spotlight on Black Tulsans’ long, painful struggle toward racial equality – a struggle echoed throughout U.S. history in Black communities across the country. Both historically and in today’s political environment, the sense among many Black voters in Tulsa is that neither party really has their interests at heart.

