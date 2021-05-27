Cancel
Suspects steal more than $740,00 from hundreds of churches nationwide

By Jessica Schladebeck
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of six Florida residents allegedly worked together to steal more than $740,000 worth of donations from hundreds of churches nationwide, a portion of which they used on cars, food and clothing for themselves. The suspects also sent large sums of money back to their native Romania, according to...

