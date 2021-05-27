Suspects steal more than $740,00 from hundreds of churches nationwide

A 39-year-old caregiver is under investigation on suspicion of stealing property from seniors in Riverside and Corona, and police said there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to come forward, Wednesday, May 2. Olga Romero of San Jacinto was identified last month as the alleged perpetrator in thefts committed while she worked as an independent caregiver and as an on-call caregiver for a company in Corona, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. He said the Riverside case centered on a woman in her 80s, who discovered several hundreds dollars’ worth of jewelry taken from her house in the area of Magnolia and Central avenues, where Romero had worked. A search warrant was served at Romero’s residence in the 1700 block of Faulkner Avenue in San Jac.