Limited number of seats released for upcoming Grizzlies playoff games

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are hitting the court this weekend for another playoff game and they want to see you there. A limited number of seats are released for games three and four of first round playoff series between the Grizzlies and the Jazz. Game Three will...

www.wmcactionnews5.com
#Playoff Games#Playoff Series#Limited Series#The Memphis Grizzlies#Wmc#Limited Seats#Memphis#Tickets#Tipoff#Memgrizz#Tenn
