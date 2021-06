The digital clouds have darkened and E3 looms, promising an absolute downpour of trailers starting this weekend. In among all the other announcement blasts kicking off in short order is one from Warner Bros., who are having the first E3 presser of their own on Sunday. The Bros. forecast promised 100% chance of zombie slaying Back 4 Blood. We’d also anticipated that perhaps we might hear about some other upcoming WB joints. Not so, it turns out. If you were hoping for some DC news, I’m sorry to tell you that Batman’s been left for dead. At least as far as WB’s own showcase this Sunday is concerned.