The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic on Friday night and claimed the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat Orlando 122 to 97 in Philadelphia. Not too long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were the laughing stock in the National Basketball Association when they won 10 games. With this win, the 76ers secured the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. This gives them home court advantage where they have done well as compared to when they pay on the road.