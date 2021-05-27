Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Sold Out This Sleeper Sofa, but Don't Worry: We Found Some Dupes For You

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok's filled with amazing product finds, but this particular piece of furniture hits it out of the park. The Caruso Sleeper Sectional has caught the attention of TikTokers (and non-TikTokers) everywhere, and for so many good reasons. The sofa's sleek design and compact storage solutions (like its hidden chaise lounge compartment) make it super desirable, but the only problem? It's sold out almost everywhere. Yup, TikTok did it again. Don't let that stop you though, because we've come up with a few solutions — aka dupes — that you'll maybe like even better than the original. From modern faux leather couches to suede sleeper sofas, these furniture pieces are packed with storage and have the style to look good in anyone's living room. If you're interested in picking up the Caruso Sleep Sectional, find that among a few other lookalikes ahead.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Design#Faux Leather#Tiktokers#Caruso Sleep Sectional#Sleeper Sofas#Aka Dupes#Furniture#Worry#Style#Amazing Product#Storage#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosEpicurious

We Found a Dupe for Our Favorite TikTok-Famous Cleaning Paste

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A while back I wrote about the wonders of The Pink Stuff, “the miracle cleaning paste” by the British company Stardrops that took TikTok by storm last year. It turned out that The Pink Stuff was not overhyped; it managed to revive ruddy grout and banish stubborn grime with ease. It even charmed my coworker Joey, who stole most of my jar.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Should you buy a sofa-in-a-box? We try out the Swyft model 02 two-seater

The sofa-in-a-box concept has proved a total game changer for homemakers in smaller spaces; those with awkward, narrow entrance ways; and especially those living several floors up.The idea behind it is that our smart new furniture piece arrives in manageable boxes guaranteed to fit through any front door, and up (or down) any staircase – yes, even the winding ones.With recent memories of our beloved William Morris settee having to go to a foster home because we just couldn’t angle it through the front door, the notion of a self-assembly sofa was music to our ears.But that isn’t its only...
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

Target’s Dropping A Jungalow Collab & It’s Every Boho Lover’s Dream

It’s hard to imagine there’s any retailer with better (or more) collaborations than Target. The cult-favorite store has long partnered with both emerging and established names, cementing itself as an expert in creating affordable collections with brands people actually want to buy. And clearly — if its latest announcement is any indication — it’s not relinquishing its status any time soon. Because Target’s new collab, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, is officially dropping this June, and it may just be one of its best yet.
Economyfinextra.com

PEOPLE DON’T LIKE TO BE SOLD TO, BUT THEY LOVE TO BUY!

Funny, it doesn’t sound like that when I attend a sales planning session or a review…the buzzwords popping up in those meetings read like : lead generation, growth hacking, warm and cold calling, C-level introductions, product positioning, etc... Out of curiosity, keeping the title quote in mind, I consulted Google...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

TikTok Users Really Don’t Like The New Text-To-Speech Voice

Many TikTok features are built for short-term virality, but the popular text-to-speech effect has been going strong since its rollout in December. But now, users are furious that the calming, Siri-like voice that nursed us through the first half of 2021 has been replaced by a new, much more upbeat alternative — which has already been likened to the voice of a Barbie doll or a Karen. Many have complained that the updated effect makes their TikToks sound like Grammarly ads.
ShoppingPosted by
Daily Mirror

Homebase selling £300 rattan garden sofa that looks just like Aldi's sold out version

Summer is almost here and lockdown restrictions are set to ease further very soon, which means many of us are looking to spruce up our outdoor spaces. A rattan sofa will easily help you make the most of the sunny weather in your garden. Whether you’re looking to relax by yourself, catch up loved ones or whip up some cocktails, it's the perfect way to keep comfortable in the sunshine.
Interior Designthezoereport.com

How To Make This ‘90s Furniture Style Feel Fresh Again

With so many nostalgic childhood fashion trends making a comeback (think scrunchies, head scarves, and other ‘90s faves), it only makes sense that furniture would follow suit. And actually, it’s already been in the works. Between the squiggle decor and curvy sofas, it’s pretty clear that the ‘80s and ‘90s have taken over home decor and now there’s another style from back in the day that’s popping up everywhere: Beanbag furniture.
Retailava360.com

15 Stellar Activewear Deals at the Nike Clearance Sale

Whether you prefer streaming workouts at home or getting some fresh air by taking things outdoors, it’s always a good idea to give yourself options when it comes to your activewear. To transition your cozy winter workout wardrobe into one that favors breathable pieces for spring, Nike is offering rare deals—up to 40% off—on their top-rated, warm-weather-ready pieces.
RecipesParkersburg News & Sentinel

Time to check out some TikTok recipes in print

While Tik Tok and online recipes take the world by storm, a popular food and lifestyle content creator Valentina Mussi, founder of social media brand Sweetportfolio, recently released her cookbook “The Unofficial Tik Tok Cookbook.”. Mussi’s Sweetportfolio has featured many recipes, including her Crusted Round Cheese with more than 29...
Lifestylereviewed.com

We tried this trendy candy subscription so you don’t have to

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’m a gal with fairly limited interests. I like pets, flowers, crafting, and sweets—lots and lots of sweets. So naturally, when I heard about Candy Club, a monthly candy delivery service, I immediately announced to my editor that we should test it. For science, of course.
ApparelReal Simple

6 Best-Fitting T-Shirts, According to Real Simple Editors

Call them boring or basic, but a solid T-shirt is the backbone of any wardrobe. From classic crewnecks and bold graphic tees to cozy henleys and trendy V-necks, the humble clothing item serves as a staple year-round. They're perfect to wear alone in the summer, style under jackets and coats in the fall and winter, and layer under your dresses come spring. That probably also explains the endless variations of basic tees that saturate the market, making the search for one that checks all of the boxes—from fit to comfort—quite a feat.
Hair CarePopSugar

Our Editors Share the Summer Hair Services They've Already Got on the Books

As much as we loved dyeing, cutting, and styling our own hair this year at home, we've all missed our weekends spent in the salon. Now that places are more broadly and safely opening, we're eager to return to the chairs we've missed and level up our looks at the hands of the pros at salons, like Ulta Beauty. Of course, dreams of a new look call for some inspiration, so we asked our editors about the services they've already booked for the summer. All that's left to do is commit.
Lifestyleatoallinks.com

Basics of Buying Your First Wetsuits for Sale Online Near Me

If you are new to water sports or thinking of trying it out, the first thing you would need is a wetsuit. But before you search wetsuits for sale online near me, you need to understand how they help you underwater and why they are not optional. Understanding the functionality...
Charlotte, NCscoopcharlotte.com

Your Home Color Trends for 2021

Trends can be tough to follow; they always seem to change just when you’ve embraced one. Luckily, when it comes to color trends, paint makes it easy to stay up-to-date and change when you feel the need. Depending on how high a quality paint you choose and how much traffic your room gets, you should repaint your interior walls anywhere from every 3 years to every 7 years.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Outdoor Life Tees for $18.99 (was $38.99) 1 day only.

Order Here—-> Cute Outdoor Life Tees for $18.99 (was $38.99) 1 day only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Outdoor Life Tees for $18.99 (was $38.99) 1 day only. Product Description. These crew...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Pocket Tee for $24.99 (was $45.99) 2 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Pocket Tee for $24.99 (was $45.99) 2 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Pocket Tee for $24.99 (was $45.99) 2 days only. Product Description. The Pocket Tee features...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only.

Order Here—-> Cute Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only. Product Description.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only. Product Description.