TikTok Sold Out This Sleeper Sofa, but Don't Worry: We Found Some Dupes For You

TikTok's filled with amazing product finds, but this particular piece of furniture hits it out of the park. The Caruso Sleeper Sectional has caught the attention of TikTokers (and non-TikTokers) everywhere, and for so many good reasons. The sofa's sleek design and compact storage solutions (like its hidden chaise lounge compartment) make it super desirable, but the only problem? It's sold out almost everywhere. Yup, TikTok did it again. Don't let that stop you though, because we've come up with a few solutions — aka dupes — that you'll maybe like even better than the original. From modern faux leather couches to suede sleeper sofas, these furniture pieces are packed with storage and have the style to look good in anyone's living room. If you're interested in picking up the Caruso Sleep Sectional, find that among a few other lookalikes ahead.