Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Doug Emhoff to campaign with Democrat in New Mexico contest

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, is campaigning Thursday with a Democratic congressional candidate in New Mexico. It's his first such trip on behalf of a candidate. Emhoff will appear with Melanie Stansbury, the Democrat running in Tuesday’s special election for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District....

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic State#Democratic Politics#State Secretary#State Representative#Ap#Interior Department#All New Mexicans#American#President Joe Biden#Campaign Politics#Rep Deb Haaland#March#Running#Political Events#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

Was Kamala Harris pushed over a glass cliff?

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Washington, D.C. after a difficult week. Harris arrived in Guatemala on Monday, the first part of a three-day trip that also included Mexico, as part of the diplomatic task President Joe Biden assigned her in March: treating the root causes of migration at the southern border.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Joe Biden’s reforming agenda at risk of dying a slow death in Congress

Transformational change, such as a huge infrastructure bill and voting rights protections, are hamstrung by antiquated procedures that give an effective veto to the minority. Joe Biden’s first hundred days surpassed progressive expectations with the scope of their ambition. His second hundred days are being mugged by reality: the one that says Washington DC is a place where dreams go to die.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Democratic Party is drunk on spiked progressive Kool-Aid

Arick Wierson is a six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He advises corporate and political clients on communications strategies in the US, Africa and Latin America. He tweets at @ArickWierson. Bradley Honan, CEO of Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and analytics firm, has advised the campaigns of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Tony Blair and leading global companies. He tweets at @BradleyHonan. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Electionskrwg.org

New Mexico governor revs up campaign for reelection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is preparing for the first major rally of her reelection campaign. Invitations to the Democrat's Thursday evening event went out to campaign supporters that touted her accomplishments on issues ranging from tax policy to legal recreational cannabis since she took office in January 2019. But Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet officials are confronting criticism on missteps in delivering unemployment insurance, transparency issues and a missed deadline for federal aid.
Albuquerque, NMFox17

Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, wins congressional race in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race for New Mexico's first congressional district after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration.
Presidential ElectionWBAL Radio

Blowout in New Mexico special election a hopeful sign for Democrats

(NEW YORK) — Democrat Melanie Stansbury won the special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night, cinching a landslide victory for her party. The state congresswoman outpaced her closest rival, state senate Republican Mark Moores, by more than 32,000 votes in the solidly blue district previously occupied by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Presidential ElectionSun-Journal

Democrat handily wins U.S. House race in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — A major Southwestern metro region delivered a resounding victory to a Democratic congressional candidate who embraced the Biden administration’s prescription’s for economic recovery, as voters rebuffed Republican overtures across Albuquerque’s heavily suburban and Latino political landscape. Tuesday’s special election vaulted 42-year-old Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a second-term...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Stretch Narrow House Majority With New Mexico Special Election Win

House Democrats stretched their narrow majority to 220-211 after New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury strolled to victory in Tuesday’s special election to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District. The seat has been vacant since March, when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland left to join the Biden administration. According to the Associated Press, 42-year-old scientist Stansbury blew away Republican rival state Sen. Mark Moores by more than 30,000 votes. The Albuquerque-based seat has been held by the Dems since 2009, and Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by 23 percentage points there last November. Celebrating her win, Stansbury said: “When the moment demands it, when our families and our communities demand it, when our country demands it, we step up and find the solutions for communities and we figure it out... That’s exactly what we did in this campaign and that is why I am standing before you tonight.”
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Manchin faces growing pressure from Democrats over Biden agenda

Joe Manchin, the conservative Democratic West Virginia senator whose defiance over the filibuster rule threatens to stall Joe Biden’s domestic legislative agenda, found himself under pressure from both wings of his party on Sunday. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, adopted a conciliatory approach on CNN’s State of the Union show,...
Nevada StateWRAL

Nevada changes from caucus to primary for presidential elections

CNN — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a sweeping law Friday that moves its party presidential selection contest up to the first Tuesday in February in 2024 and changes it from a caucus to a primary. "I am deeply grateful to the legislators, community advocates, and supporters who were instrumental...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The perilous journeys of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

(CNN) — "Wailing in fear," the crew of Odysseus' boat row toward two "enormous crags." To starboard was the cave of Scylla, a "terrible, savage, wild" creature with 12 legs, six "long swaying necks, a hideous head on each ... barbed with a triple row of fangs." To port was "awesome Charybdis," a treacherous whirlpool. As the panicked sailors stare at the churning water, six of their number are snatched by the monster and swallowed up.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

How Joe Manchin speaks for a lot of Americans

(CNN) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is increasingly drawing the ire of progressive Democrats. With the slimmest of majorities in the Senate, Democrats need every vote and Manchin's unwillingness to bend on issues such as filibuster reform is getting in the way of the party's legislative priorities. But as...