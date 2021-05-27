Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

In Tulsa, a pastor’s fight for reparations and racial justice

By Jessica Mendoza Multimedia reporter
The Christian Science Monitor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou do not have permission to view this object. When our reporters met the Rev. Robert Turner in September, he was deep in the fight for reparations for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Every Wednesday for two years, he’d marched from City Hall to the Historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church, the church where he serves as pastor. He’d preach to anyone who would listen about the need to repair the harm done to the Black community – in Tulsa and across the country.

www.csmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Jessica Mendoza
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Pastor#Racial Justice#Racial Injustice#King Justice#Social Injustice#Kfor Oklahoma News 4#House#Newschannel 8 Tulsa#Marxist#Congress#Google#Apple#Black Tulsa#Slavery Reparations Bill#Social Justice#Reverend Robert Turner#Rev Robert Turner#Ignorance#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Gov. Stitt's PETA prank could pull millions into the economy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — By now you've probably seen how Governor Kevin Stitt responded to a PETA billboard calling him a 'meathead.'. The Governor decided to have a cookout right underneath it. It may look like a joke, but there's much more to the story and what lead up to...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Tulsa, OKtulsaschools.org

East Central High School

On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools, a $414 million investment in Tulsa children. Proposition 4 of the bond package dedicates $19.9 million to increasing access to programs with proven success in preparing students for college and careers, including early childhood education, dual language learning opportunities, and postsecondary career education.
Oklahoma Stateigin.com

Lawn Oklahoma merges with Green Group

Green Group, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has partnered with Lawn Oklahoma to further expand its presence in the Tulsa market. Lawn Oklahoma specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care and mosquito control services for both commercial and residential properties in the Tulsa metro. Lawn Oklahoma merged with Green Group Oklahoma, taking on the Green Group name. The company retained all Lawn Oklahoma employees and is transitioning them to Green Group. 
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...