BRISTOL, Conn. - A recent national study found that over half of Americans do not know what to do with their old medications. To combat this alarming fact, Covanta, a state leader in sustainable waste disposal partnered with local law enforcement in Bristol, West Hartford, Meriden and Berlin, Connecticut to collect unwanted and expired medications in honor of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The four events collected 7,260lbs of material. Overall, the state collected 21 tons of medication, which Covanta also assisted in destroying.