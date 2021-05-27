It’s a Hot Dog. It’s Also Salmon. And I Love It.

This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now. Here is something about me: I love hot dogs. Here is something else about me: Hot dogs make my stomach hurt. I think it might have something to do with nitrates, and/or the fact that I can never seem to eat just one (picture one of those old-timey cartoons where a dog runs off with a whole string of sausage links—that dog is me). Whatever the reason, my digestive system, usually a reliable old girl, simply cannot handle the things. Over the years, I’ve tried learning to love tofu dogs (bleh!) and opting for burgers instead (okay, fine), but in my heart remained a hot-dog-shaped hole. Or, more precisely, in my stomach remained a dull burning sensation caused by the several processed meat tubes I still couldn’t stop myself from eating at the cookout.