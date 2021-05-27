1970 “Le Mans” Movie Porsche 917K
If you happen to be a fan of classic films and classic race cars, then this Porsche 917K might just be your holy grail. This particular Gulf livery version, used extensively in the filming of Steve McQueen’s iconic “Le Mans” movie, is headed to RM Sotheby’s for auction in Monterey this August. It’s not just a pretty face, either, having raced in the actual 1970 Le Mans endurance race. After being converted to a 917 Spyder, a new owner restored it back to its original glory, including the famous orange and blue livery. The full restoration is nothing short of remarkable, and this V12 speed machine is expected to fetch a very hefty sum.coolmaterial.com