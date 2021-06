The new Starz show acts less as an adaptation of Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s 2018 film of the same name than a continuation of it. Set six months later, the show picks up with Diggs’ character Collin building a new life somewhere offscreen in Montana as his best friend Miles (Casal) gets arrested for possession of drugs with intent to sell, leaving his longtime girlfriend Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) scrambling in his wake. With little other choice, Ashley takes their young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) to live with Miles’ short-tempered half-sister Trish (Jaylen Barron) and crunchy mother Rainey (Helen Hunt). Ashley insists it’s a temporary situation, but when Miles’ surprisingly intense sentence comes down, she quickly has to rethink everything without completely losing her mind.