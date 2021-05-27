Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Family Access Network receives Oregon Community Recovery Fund grant

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 11 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $5,000 grant late last year from the Oregon Community Recovery Fund of Oregon Community Foundation. These funds will provide Latinx families in Jefferson County assistance with resources to address food insecurity brought on as a result of COVID-19’s economic impacts.

ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Grant Money#Network Access#Family Businesses#Direct Access#Bend#Ktvz#The Family Access Network#Ocf#Oregonians#Crook#Central Oregon Families#Charitable Funds#Schools#Jefferson Counties#Crucial Resources#Deschutes#Family Members#Populations#Latinx Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Jefferson County, ORkwso.org

KWSO News for Mon., May 17, 2021

Last night (5/16/21) at approximately 9:50 P.M., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy. Davis was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Sixto-Tello was transported by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend. Pendleton was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Madras. Upon release from St. Charles Bend, Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was cited for Assault III, Assault IV, DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs EMS, Warm Springs Police Department, and ODOT.
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Sun. May 16, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces. It’s important to recognize that...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

1996: Celebrating the arrival of irrigation in county

County and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs agree on land transfer 50 years ago 100 YEARS AGO May 12, 1921 A.B. Borquist, expert installer and photographer, completed this week the installation of a modern X-Ray machine in the offices of Drs. Haile and Cosineau in Madras. This machine, which is the most modern on the Pacific Coast, was purchased from Louis A. Daoust of Portland, and at its completion, cost the local physicians approximately $3,000. To the average person the X-ray is a very interesting machine. It consists of three main parts with many accessories. Its principal parts are the...