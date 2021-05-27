Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

50 New York teens will win full college scholarship for getting a COVID-19 shot, Cuomo says

By acooban@businessinsider.com (Anna Cooban)
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York has offered teenagers a chance to win a full state college scholarship if they get a COVID-19 shot. The scholarship adds to a growing list of incentives for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. New York's vaccination rate is slowing, and young people are the least vaccinated group. See...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Scholarship#Covid 19#Room And Board#College Students#College Tuition#Undergraduate Students#New Yorkers#Insider#The Excelsior Scholarship#New York Times#Teens#Teenagers#Parents#Winners#Tuition Costs#17 Year Olds#Governor#Vaccination Rates#Books#Vaccine Uptake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of...
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Teens who get vaccinated will be entered for full-scholarships to SUNY, CUNY schools

Beginning this week New York State will give 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win a full-scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school if they get vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.
New York City, NYmynbc5.com

LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Click the video player above to view a live stream. According to the governor's office, the briefing will be held at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New...
Public HealthPost-Star

Statewide, county fairs could go ahead

For a beloved New York summer tradition, it all comes down to state guidelines. Planners of county fairs across the state are proposing socially distant and other creative safety protocols for local fairs to return this summer as the coronavirus pandemic winds down. At a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo last...
Educationmynbc5.com

In New York, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York. The state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

New York will raffle off scholarships to kids who get vaccinated

New York will raffle off 50 four-year scholarships to any public college or university in the state for people between 12–17 years old who receive a coronavirus vaccine from tomorrow until July 7, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Why it matters: It's part of the state's initiative to...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo to Rake In Whopping $5.1 Million for Pandemic Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will earn some $5.1 million in total proceeds from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to financial information obtained prior to its public release by The New York Times. The figure includes the $3.12 million Cuomo earned in 2020 from the memoir, plus an additional $2 million to be paid out over the next two years. Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said in a statement that Cuomo netted $1,537,508 from the book last year, and donated a third of it to the United Way of New York State. The remainder went into a trust to be split equally between Cuomo’s three daughters, Azzopardi stated. The book has sold only 50,000 copies to date—not enough for Crown, its publisher, to recoup its costs, reported the Times. Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly using state resources to work on the book, an accusation he has strongly denied.
Public HealthCBS News

New York Governor Cuomo faces federal probe into claims of priority COVID-19 testing for close associates and family members

Federal investigators are reviewing whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave priority access to COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the pandemic. The governor allegedly granted the preferential testing for his close associates and his brother, Chris Cuomo. Jimmy Vielkind, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new claims, and how a series of recent scandals surrounding Cuomo could impact his reelection bid for a fourth term.
New York City, NYTroy Record

New York to conform to CDC's new masking rules starting Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Wednesday, New York will abide by the social distancing and mask recommendations established last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move means fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask in most situations and will also give businesses the option to allow more individuals into their establishments.