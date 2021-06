With Vanecek day-to-day, where do the Caps go from here in net? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals survived Game 1 on Saturday despite Vitek Vanecek leaving the game in the first period, but there is still a series to play and it will continue with Game 2 on Monday. Someone is going to have to be in net and someone is going to have to be the backup. Just who those two goalies will be, however, is unclear.