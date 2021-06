The City of Valley has an updated website and a new App!! We have updated many features to make it easier to find information on our website and make it easier to contact us! The new App can be downloaded on the Apple or Google Play stores! Make sure to allow notifications when you download the App so you can be notified of important information, street closures, etc. Both the new website and App are a work in progress so if you notice something is wrong or have suggestions to make it easier to use - let us know through the Contact Us button and check the box for "Website."