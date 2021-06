There’s a huge evening ahead for Apple fans as the company hosts its WWDC developers conference, where we expect to see all of the shiny new features coming to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac this year. The next version of iOS is always the star of the show, and iOS 15 will be no different. This upcoming release is widely-tipped to redesign the Lock Screen, make Control Centre more customisable, and keep iMessage competitive with rival messaging apps like WhatsApp.