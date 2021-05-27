Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD NORTHWESTERN SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 AM CDT At 1012 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alexander, or near Jacksonville, moving northeast at 50 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Jacksonville, Alexander, Petersburg, Athens, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Woodson, Tallula, Literberry, South Jacksonville, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Philadelphia, Curran, Berlin, Newmansville and Sinclair. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 near mile marker 95. Interstate 72 between mile markers 62 and 96, and near mile marker 101.alerts.weather.gov