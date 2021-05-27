Cancel
Cass County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD NORTHWESTERN SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 AM CDT At 1012 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alexander, or near Jacksonville, moving northeast at 50 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Jacksonville, Alexander, Petersburg, Athens, New Berlin, Ashland, Pleasant Plains, Woodson, Tallula, Literberry, South Jacksonville, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Philadelphia, Curran, Berlin, Newmansville and Sinclair. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 near mile marker 95. Interstate 72 between mile markers 62 and 96, and near mile marker 101.

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.2 Mon 9 am CDT 14.3 14.6 14.8
Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 13.5 Sun 7 pm CDT 13.8 14.7 15.2
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:51:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Sunday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Wednesday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Sun 10 AM 13.6 13.8 14.0
Heavy Rain In Forecast, But Flooding Risk Seen As Minimal

Despite heavy rain that’s already fallen on Springfield… with more on the way… Sangamon County emergency management officials are not expecting major flooding problems, other than problems with water on some roadways and underpasses. The director of the Office of Emergency Management, Bill Lee, tells WMAY that the county has...
Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Portion of Old State Road closing

Construction on a wind energy project in Morgan County will result in the closing of Old State Road from Sangamon Morgan County Line Road to Cockin Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Additional closures related to the Lincoln Land Wind project are expected on Barrows, Woods, Darley and...