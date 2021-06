Charlotte saw an 11-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate as they lost their fifth straight game in Washington on Sunday, falling to the 10th seed in the process, 115-110. The Hornets took the lead early in the first quarter and controlled the contest for the next two-and-a-half quarters, though it came with runs from both teams. The Hornets lead peaked at 16 points late in the first quarter before the Wizards trimmed it down to single digits midway through the second quarter.