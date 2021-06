ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hunter accidentally shot a hiker near Weldon Spring, Mo. Saturday, believing he was a turkey, police told News 4. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., on the Lewis Clark Trail, which is in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. The man was shot in the chest and crews had to use a utility task vehicle to get the the man in the wooded terrain. He was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, life threatening injuries, a spokesperson from the St. Charles Ambulance District said.