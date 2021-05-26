New Engineering Classroom and Research Building – Prairie View A&M (Subbid)

Scope of work includes the construction of an Engineering Classroom and Research Building. The building totals approximately 101,987 square feet and is slated to be built over an existing parking lot at the Prairie View A&M University Campus. Construction of the new facility includes auger cast piles and pile caps supporting a three-story cast-in place concrete structure with a steel penthouse, as well as a story-and-a-half space for structural manufacturing, fabrication and testing.