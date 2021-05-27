Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU’s assistant director of bands honored as one of Yamaha’s “40 Under 40”

pvamu.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (May 27, 2021) – Eric Jimenez ‘09, assistant director of bands at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), continues to make his mark in a field that is his passion. The PVAMU alumnus was recently named as an honoree with the Yamaha 40 under 40 Music Education Advocacy Program. As an honoree, he joins 39 other innovative, creative, and impactful music educators under the age of 40 who exemplify the highest level of music education in the United States.

www.pvamu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Under 40#Assistant Director#Program Director#Music Director#The Music Department#The Jazz Band#Hisd#Heights High School#The Revival Music Project#Fellow Pvamu Alumnus#Yamaha Representatives#Band Directors#Mentors#Music Instructors#Music Educators#Bands#Administrators#Presentations#School Districts#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...