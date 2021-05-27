PVAMU’s assistant director of bands honored as one of Yamaha’s “40 Under 40”

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (May 27, 2021) – Eric Jimenez ‘09, assistant director of bands at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), continues to make his mark in a field that is his passion. The PVAMU alumnus was recently named as an honoree with the Yamaha 40 under 40 Music Education Advocacy Program. As an honoree, he joins 39 other innovative, creative, and impactful music educators under the age of 40 who exemplify the highest level of music education in the United States.