June 2, 2021 - Tampa Bay Wave is now accepting applications for the 2021 TechWomen Rising Accelerator program. The 90-day accelerator program is meant to help female-led tech startups connect with investors and connect with customers. The companies in the accelerator program will receive a mentor and one-on-one feedback with notable tech founders. There will also be pitch coaching and investment readiness programs. The program is funded by a $500,000 philanthropic commitment from JPMorgan Chase to Tampa Bay Wave and Embarc Collective. Those interested in applying can apply here.