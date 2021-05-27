Cancel
Commerce, TX

TAMUC Professor To Be Featured On News Program Thursday Night, May 27

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 11 days ago
Research conducted by Dr. Lavelle Hendricks, local pastor and Professor of Psychology at Texas A&M Commerce, will be featured in a Fox News program at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021. The feature story is on the Black Lives Matter Movement and was submitted to Fox by Shaun Rabb, reporter...

www.ksstradio.com
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
