DHS mandates new regulations following Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Department of Homeland Security will mandate new regulations following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that affected millions and lead to long lines along the East Coast, according to ABC News.

The directive by the Transportation Security Administration will call for pipeline companies to report cyber breaches to federal authorities within 12 hours.

The TSA is part of the Department that protects the skies that also manages pipeline security.

Companies will now be required to report cyberattacks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Administration, hire a 24/7 cyber coordinator who can respond to incidents and coordinate with the TSA and fix the attacked pipeline within 30 days to outline a plan to move remedy the cyberattack.

Any failure to comply with these mandates could lead to steep financial penalties for companies.

"This is the first time that there's been mandatory reporting of cybersecurity incidents," one senior DHS official said. "These are important steps forward and they should be understood as part of a broader strategic plan to ensure that the pipeline sector does what's needed to protect against the kind of cyber incident that we saw with respect to Colonial and enable the department to better identify, prevent and respond to such kinds of cyber incidents in the future."

The DHS didn't say it would be issuing more directives for other companies but hoped the new rules will place the about 100 companies affected on high alert.