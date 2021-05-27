L.A. biotech experts are bullish on the local life-sciences industry — here’s why (Video)

The architecture firm’s new location enables accelerated momentum to support a growing roster of clients Quezada Architecture (QA), a woman- and minority-owned architectural firm based in San Francisco, is pleased to announce the opening of a second office location this week, adjacent to downtown Los Angeles. Firm co-owners and architects Cecilia Quezada and Julia Campbell will be leading the office in tandem with the San Francisco headquarters as the Los Angeles team grows. They plan to work from Los Angeles monthly to meet with clients and collaborators. The decision to expand to Southern California follows the success of four exciting projects: A private residential guesthouse, the Happy Dog Rescue and 9th Street Artist Studios in Santa Monica, and the UGG 5th Avenue Flagship in New York that was designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based architect, Florencia Pita. “Opening an additional office in Los Angeles feels very organic to us,” says Quezada. “The COVID-19 pandemic drew some of our employees and clients south, and we are looking forward to finally establishing a stronghold to support them in this exciting new market.” “2020 was a year full of disruptions and significant adjustments in the architecture space,” Campbell adds. “We are thankful that we have continued to grow and diversify, we know others that were not quite as fortunate. This new office marks a milestone for QA and demonstrates the resiliency of a women-led firm.” Quezada Architecture will be sharing the space at 1300 Factory Place with design collaborator Florencia Pita & Co. Cousins Cecilia Quezada and Florencia Pita were born in Argentina where Pita continues to practice architecture, but the two are primarily settled in California. The space resides among the rich history of the Arts District: historic fruit orchards transitioned to launch pads for artists amid adapted industrial spaces that provoke a spirit of transformation and ingenuity. Business partners Quezada and Campbell are motivated to adopt this atmosphere and channel it into innovative solutions for their Los Angeles clients, starting with the following projects. Currently in design is the Happy Dog Rescue and 9th Street Artist Studios, a two part project from developer and entrepreneur Tatiana Botton. Both venues will be constructed side by side on 9th Street in Santa Monica. Happy Dog is an emerging non-profit that aims to reinvent the dog adoption process by providing a hospitality-forward environment that feels more like a home. The design will involve safe areas for dog rehabilitation and socialization as well as space for trainers and staff to prepare the dogs for adoption into loving homes. Next door, the 9th Street Artist Studios transforms a soap manufacturing facility into flexible art studios and a public gallery that will serve the local community. With direct access to the outdoor courtyard and café adjacent to Happy Dog, the gallery allows for synergy between functions during openings and events. Recently completed is the UGG 5th Avenue Flagship in New York City, a collaboration between Quezada Architecture and Florencia Pita & Co. This retail flagship is a first step for UGG, a Southern-California-based company, in launching a global expansion. The New York store signifies UGG’s evolution from purveyor of their classic boot to a broad lifestyle brand. The design of the boutique is inspired by the experience of California and informed by the reinterpretation of traditional craftsmanship, with custom fixtures and furniture made through both advanced and traditional fabrication techniques in downtown Los Angeles. Quezada Architecture and Florencia Pita & Co. are delighted to extend this strong design alliance into the physical realm as they work side by side in the Arts District of Los Angeles. About Quezada Architecture Quezada Architecture is a heart-driven design firm that delivers innovative design solutions and a boutique experience for clients across a wide range of sectors and project scales. A woman- and minority-owned firm, QA’s diverse team designs spaces that reflect their clients’ passions, culture, and respect for the environment. With expertise in architecture, interior design, and master planning, QA takes pride in offering individualized services and attention for clients in the commercial, residential, hospitality, and public sectors. From a 600 square foot wine bar to a 500,000 square foot commercial campus, Quezada Architecture has demonstrated technical expertise, streamlined project management, and design excellence over a wide range of project types and scales. Over the past 27 years, QA has been extremely fortunate to collaborate with visionary clients such as George Lucas, Microsoft, Uber, and many more.