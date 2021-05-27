CC 109: The Bag Lover With a Streamlined Collection

In today’s installment of Closet Confessionals we meet a collector in her early forties hailing from rainy Seattle. This confessor is a diehard fan of all Louis Vuitton everything and though she admits it’s hard to stomach paying over $2,000 for a bag, this collector has amassed a pretty enviable collection. Beyond acquiring new bags, which she does so every few years, this Louie lover enjoys shopping because it brings back fond memories of weekend trips to the mall with her fashionable mother and aunt. Though she does sometimes feel the pressures of acquiring the latest new bag release, this confessor is mostly inspired to make a purchase by her mom, or simply seeing something in person. A true bag lover at the core this confessor knows what she likes and has spent the latter part of her life building a collection she loves, so much so that she doesn’t sell off any of her bags (though she has given some away). Read the full CC below and don’t forget to submit your own!