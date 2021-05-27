CC 109: The Bag Lover With a Streamlined Collection
In today’s CC we meet a confessor hailing from Hawaii whose starter bag was a trusty Longchamp Le Pliage. From there she has amassed a collection of 20 bags, spanning important brands like Chanel, Celine and Balenciaga. This bag lover has an incredibly smart approach to shopping, carefully planning out her purchases by investing in a ‘fun budget’, which she uses to save for extras like dining out and of course…bags! The pandemic and many months spent inside allowed this confessor’s fun fund to grow, which resulted in four covetable new additions, including a vintage Chanel Raffia bag. Unafraid of selling off old bags to make room for new ones, this confessor uses resale sites like The RealReal and Poshmark to help keep her collection streamlined and her closet organized. Overall this confessor’s attitude towards shopping is honest, down to earth and incredibly relatable! Read the full CC now and don’t forget to submit your own.www.purseblog.com