Sex Crimes

Study Examines Media Coverage of Teachers’ Sexual Misconduct With Students.

wiareport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study by Kristan N. Russell, assistant professor of justice studies at Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Kjerstin Gruys, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nevada, Reno, examined media coverage of teachers’ sexual misconduct with students. “Because sexual abuse of a child or adolescent in...

www.wiareport.com
