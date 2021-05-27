Cancel
Hudson, NY

Hudson Hall presents Camille Thurman & The Darrell Green Trio

hudsonvalley360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, May 29, 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 30, 5 p.m. HUDSON — Hudson Hall is pleased to announce the 2021 reopening of its performance hall with Camille Thurman and The Darrell Green Trio Saturday, May 29 at 7pm and Sunday, May 30, at 5pm. As of May 19, 2021, New York State Guidelines for managing Covid 19 were updated allowing Hudson Hall to expand performance seating provided patrons can present their medical card stating proof of vaccination upon entry to the performance/s. A limited quantity of $35 tickets are now available in theater-style seating that is socially-distanced, and grouped by ticket order. For Camille Thurman Tickets visit www.hudsonhall.org or phone (518) 822-1438. Limited capacity.

www.hudsonvalley360.com
