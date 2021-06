Listening to the US earnings call for the first quarter is very clear: supply chain problems have plagued US companies. American tractor manufacturer John Deere (John Deere) said expected For the rest of this year, the pressure on the supply chain has continued to increase, and we are working closely with suppliers to ensure the safety of parts.Coatings manufacturer PPG Industries pointed out the supply chain challenges of some of its products, including epoxy coatings, and stated “We are doing it by ourselves”, Even if it does better than some competitors.