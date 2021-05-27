Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Public Notices

By Bee Group Newspapers
westsenecabee.com
 5 days ago

— LEGAL NOTICE — NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Name of LLC: UNITED GIOIA HOLDINGS, LLC. Date of filing of Articles of Organization with the NY Dept. of State: May 14, 2021. Office of the LLC: 790 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo NY 14220, Erie County. The NY Secretary of State has been designated as the agent upon […]

www.westsenecabee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Secretary#United Gioia Holdings#Llc#Articles Of Organization#The Ny Dept#Buffalo Ny 14220#Mckinley Pkwy#Ny Dept#Company#Gioia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Leesburg, VARegister Citizen

Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns. Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools...
U.S. PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Government shouldn’t be able to require vaccine passports

Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is the place we want to be. The quickest and most efficient way of getting there is widespread vaccination. Across the nation, various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
Anne Arundel County, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Guardianship Information

America’s population is aging, and an increasing number of families and individuals are facing the question of what happens when someone can no longer manage their personal or financial affairs. Often, the answer is that the court can appoint a guardian who will manage the person’s affairs. This can be a scary prospect both for the person needing the help and the person assuming the guardianship. But there is help available for people dealing with this issue. In the clerk’s office at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, we have a trust and adoption department that is dedicated to helping people with information about establishing guardianships.
Congress & CourtsThe Oakland Press

Ask the Lawyer: Does low pay for teen dog walker violate the law?

Q: For the last two years a wonderful teenager has walked my dog for me every day in the summer, and taken care of my dogs when I go on vacation. I’ve been paying her $5 an hour for the dog walking — always rounding up (she gets the full hour even if she only walks 45 minutes). She started when she was 14; she’s 16 now. My son-in-law tells me I may have been breaking the law by paying her less than the minimum wage, and that I will have to pay her more this year. Is he right? My dog walker is still happy with the arrangement.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Notice of Sale of Surplus Property Pursuant to Education Code Section 17469

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education (“Board”) of the Plumas Unified School District passed a resolution on April 21, 2021, inviting bids on surplus real property located at 1093 Lee Road, Quincy, California (“Property”) pursuant to Education Code Section 17466. The Property consists of approximately ± 0.26 acres, and is further described as APN 116-030-008. The Property is currently zoned by Plumas County as I-2 light industrial.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Open Letter Demanding Binding Resolution on Vaccine Passports from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors

We, the people, respectfully and intentionally remind you that you are elected representatives, put into office at our good pleasure to represent our best interests and to defend or constitutional freedoms and civil liberties. The below items must be acknowledged and acted upon by our Board of Supervisors immediately. Our civil rights, human dignity, and right to choose what happens to our own bodies is being violated on a massive scale in this county and will not stand. We will choose what happens to our own bodies and under the clearly stated Informed Consent standards listed on the website of the FDA https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/guide-informed-consent and clearly codified into international human rights law in the Nuremberg Code of 1947 http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/, will assess the data and science for ourselves, consult with our own individually selected healthcare professionals, and will then choose our own path forward as sovereign and free beings. You may not violate fundamental ethics, the American Constitution, the CA Constitution, Civil Rights & Statutory Law, and International Human Rights Law in your role as Supervisors in this county, and we urge you in the strongest terms to reject completely any and all contracts and efforts seeking to require proof of vaccination for individuals to function, buy and sell within society, and/or to conduct business of all kinds. This is so fundamentally discriminatory in nature that it should go without saying.
Castle Shannon, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Public Notice The Castle Shann...

The Castle Shannon Borough Council Meeting of Monday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. will be held virtually via ZOOM with the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99892827860. Residents may submit questions or comments for review/consideration to the borough website at https://castleshannon/typeform.com/to/ChjRXq.
Sharpsville, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE At the regular m...

At the regular meeting of the Sharpsville Area School Board held on May 15, 2021, the Proposed Final General Fund Budget for the 2021-22 school year was adopted with expenditures and revenues in the amount of $18,656,505. The Budget will be open for inspection to any interested residents of the School District at the Business Office located at, 1 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereb...

Notice is hereby given in the Estate of Patricia A. Pivovar a/k/a Patricia Annabelle Pivovar a/k/a Patricia Pivovar, late of Fairview Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, that the Register of Wills of Mercer County has granted Letters Testamentary to the undersigned, to whom, or to her attorneys, all persons indebted to said decedent are to make immediate payment and those having claims or demands against the decedent will make them known without delay.