Public Notices

We, the people, respectfully and intentionally remind you that you are elected representatives, put into office at our good pleasure to represent our best interests and to defend or constitutional freedoms and civil liberties. The below items must be acknowledged and acted upon by our Board of Supervisors immediately. Our civil rights, human dignity, and right to choose what happens to our own bodies is being violated on a massive scale in this county and will not stand. We will choose what happens to our own bodies and under the clearly stated Informed Consent standards listed on the website of the FDA https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/guide-informed-consent and clearly codified into international human rights law in the Nuremberg Code of 1947 http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/, will assess the data and science for ourselves, consult with our own individually selected healthcare professionals, and will then choose our own path forward as sovereign and free beings. You may not violate fundamental ethics, the American Constitution, the CA Constitution, Civil Rights & Statutory Law, and International Human Rights Law in your role as Supervisors in this county, and we urge you in the strongest terms to reject completely any and all contracts and efforts seeking to require proof of vaccination for individuals to function, buy and sell within society, and/or to conduct business of all kinds. This is so fundamentally discriminatory in nature that it should go without saying.