Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New WWE Raw voice comments on his new gig

Prowrestling.net
 11 days ago

New WWE Raw play-by-play voice Jimmy Smith addressed his new assignment via social media. Powell’s POV: Smith was named the new play-by-play voice of Raw on Wednesday just one day after WWE announced that they mutually agreed to part ways with Adnan Virk. Smith, who has worked NXT pre-shows, will make his Raw debut on Monday night.

prowrestling.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruiser Brody
Person
Adnan Virk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#New World#Combat#Wwe Raw#Hey Guys#Nxt Pre Shows#Jimmysmithmma#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Jimmy Smith To Become New WWE RAW Lead Announcer

WWE and Adnan Virk parted ways this week, but they needed someone to replace him. An official announcement is coming soon, but fans now know who to expect. Virk seems to be taking his WWE departure well. He even made a joke about a WWE Hall of Fame meme that is going around.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw Has Found Its New Play By Play Man In MMA's Jimmy Smith

This week we learned that Adnan Virk's short and ill-fitting run as WWE Raw's lead play-by-play commentator had come to an end, as the announcer and the company had "mutually agreed to part ways". The question immediately became "who's next?", as fans pondered who could possibly rise from the shadow of Virk's monumental legacy at the WWE announce table and seize the microphone to lead Raw into the next post-Virk generation? Well, we actually got the answer pretty quickly, as WWE has announced that Jimmy Smith from the world of MMA (not Jimmy Smits from the world of Alderaan) will be Raw's new play-by-play man starting this Monday night.
WWE411mania.com

Jimmy Smith Comments Ahead of His Debut On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Jimmy Smith is set to make his debut on the WWE Raw commentary booth tonight, and he commented ahead of tonight’s show. Smith, who was announced last week as replacing the departing Adnan Virk, appears in a new video posted by WWE discussing his debut. Smith also posted to Twitter...
MLBPopculture

WWE Announces New Broadcaster for 'Raw' After Parting Ways With Adnan Virk

WWE has found a new lead broadcaster for Monday Night Raw after parting ways with Adnan Virk on Tuesday. This week, WWE announced that Jimmy Smith will join the Raw commentary team with analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. He previously served as an analyst for NXT where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels. Smith is also the daily host of Unlocking the Cage on SiriusXM radio and was also the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.
WWEPWMania

New WWE RAW Announcer Jimmy Smith’s Tweet About Wrestling Resurfaces and Goes Viral

As PWMania.com previously reported, former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on WWE RAW starting next week. Shortly after the news broke, a tweet from Smith in 2019 resurfaced and went viral. Smith stated in the tweet that he hadn’t watched wrestling since he was in grade school. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Smith became a fan once he was brought in by WWE for a tryout. One former WWE star told Meltzer that Smith “probably hasn’t been yelled at like a child by an old man since grade school ether.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Smith Discusses Adnan Virk’s Past Monday Night Raw Performances

New WWE announcer Jimmy Smith joined Busted Open Radio this week to talk about his debut on this past Monday Night RAW. It is brought up that Smith did not grow up a huge fan of professional wrestling, and Smith is asked if his debut on Monday Night RAW made him develop a new appreciation for the industry. Smith confirmed that it did, and went on to praise the entire backstage process of the show.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jimmy Smith Talks Triple H’s Reaction To His WWE Raw Debut

Jimmy Smith discussed Triple H’s reaction to his WWE RAW debut as an announcer during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. Jimmy Smith on Triple H’s reaction to his RAW commentary debut: “Triple H texted me this morning and said, ‘Great job.’ That’s what matters. Keeping your gig depends on four or five key people. If they are all happy this morning, that’s what matters.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Jimmy Smith Reacts To His First Night On WWE Raw

Following WrestleMania 37 Adnan Virk took over as the lead play-by-play announcer on Monday Night Raw, but last week WWE announced that Virk and the company had mutually parted ways. This week former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith took over Adnan Virk’s previous role on Raw, and the reaction...
NFLfightsports.tv

Chad Johnson Training With Charlo Brothers, Jimmy Smith Is New WWE RAW Play-By-Play Commentator

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is training with the Charlo brothers ahead of his fight on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. Jimmy Smith is the new WWE RAW PBP commentator. Newly-minted undisputed junior-welterweight champion Josh Taylor finds himself in the number five spot on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list. All of this is covered in the May 27 edition of the FIGHT SPORTS Daily News.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Smith On What Vince McMahon Was Telling Him During WWE RAW Debut

New WWE announcer Jimmy Smith recently joined Busted Open Radio to talk about his announcing debut on this past episode of Monday Night RAW. In the interview Smith discussed his past experiences commentating for Bellator MMA and the UFC. Smith was also asked about having multiple people talking in his ear and whether it made his job easier or more difficult.
WWEComicBook

WWE Raw Commentator Adnan Virk and WWE Part Ways After Just Seven Episodes

MLB Network's Adnan Virk arrived on Monday Night Raw back on April 12 to serve as the new play-by-play commentator for the Red Brand. Unfortunately, after serving in the role for just seven episodes, Virk and the company parted ways on Tuesday. WWE.com confirmed the news by writing, "WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work." Virk has yet to comment on the release. The news coincides with a report dropped by PWInsider on Tuesday morning that a massive wave of firings had hit WWE's corporate office.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files Two New Trademarks

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On Sunday, May 26, 2021, WWE filed to trademark "Carmelo Hayes" and "Trey Baxter" with the USPTO. Both were registered with the intention of covering entertainment services. Who these in-ring names pertain to is currently unknown. Fightful will keep you updates should that information become available.
WWEComicBook

Randy Orton Responds to Riddle Using His RKO on WWE Raw

Matt Riddle's unlikely partnership with Randy Orton continued on Monday, as "The Original Bro" used Orton's RKO finisher to defeat Xavier Woods on Raw. Riddle has been trying to convince Orton to form the tag team R-K-Bro for weeks, and the pair have actually started winning matches as a pair. Riddle has even shown signs of turning heel, siding with Orton in a dispute with The New Day. Orton took to Twitter late Monday night after seeing the move, writing, "I'd say 'nice form, but also don't steal my s—."
WWEComicBook

WWE Gets Bad News With Latest WWE Raw and WWE NXT Ratings

WWE was hit with back-to-back days of bad news when it came to the ratings for Monday Night Raw and NXT. Raw, which was up against both the NBA and NHL playoffs with very little announced ahead of time, drew 1.621 million viewers for the May 24 episode, a 10% drop from last week and the smallest audience of the year. The show drew a 0.45 rating in the target demographic, also the worst of 2021. That news was followed by NXT drawing a 0.13 rating with 698,000 viewers on Tuesday night. On the surface that's not too bad — only a slight dip from last week — but the show was headlined by the heavily hyped NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor in the show's main event.
WWE411mania.com

Mansoor Talks About His Recent Callup To WWE RAW

Mansoor recently wrote a column for Arab News about getting called up to WWE’s Monday Night RAW brand, which happened at the beginning of the month. Here are highlights:. On his RAW debut: “Earlier this month, I signed a contract with RAW, one of WWE’s most popular and high-profile brands, giving me the opportunity to test myself against some of the most talented performers on a regular basis. I knew management were taking a look at me to see if I could perform at the level required for RAW, which goes out on national TV every week, meaning if you make a mistake it is amplified on such a huge scale. I was shocked, but really happy, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to wrestle Sheamus — a guy I have been watching on TV since I was in high school — in my first match.”