New WWE Raw voice comments on his new gig

Mansoor recently wrote a column for Arab News about getting called up to WWE’s Monday Night RAW brand, which happened at the beginning of the month. Here are highlights:. On his RAW debut: “Earlier this month, I signed a contract with RAW, one of WWE’s most popular and high-profile brands, giving me the opportunity to test myself against some of the most talented performers on a regular basis. I knew management were taking a look at me to see if I could perform at the level required for RAW, which goes out on national TV every week, meaning if you make a mistake it is amplified on such a huge scale. I was shocked, but really happy, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to wrestle Sheamus — a guy I have been watching on TV since I was in high school — in my first match.”