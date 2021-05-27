New WWE Raw voice comments on his new gig

This week we learned that Adnan Virk's short and ill-fitting run as WWE Raw's lead play-by-play commentator had come to an end, as the announcer and the company had "mutually agreed to part ways". The question immediately became "who's next?", as fans pondered who could possibly rise from the shadow of Virk's monumental legacy at the WWE announce table and seize the microphone to lead Raw into the next post-Virk generation? Well, we actually got the answer pretty quickly, as WWE has announced that Jimmy Smith from the world of MMA (not Jimmy Smits from the world of Alderaan) will be Raw's new play-by-play man starting this Monday night.