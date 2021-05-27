Garden & Gun’s Twelfth Annual Made in the South Awards Call for the Best of Southern-Made Products
The official call for entries for Garden & Gun’s twelfth annual Made in the South Awards is open through July 1. The magazine is seeking Southern-made product entries in six categories: Food, Drink, Home, Style, Outdoors, and Crafts. The overall winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and will be prominently featured alongside the other category winners and runners-up in the magazine's December 2021/January 2022 issue.crbjbizwire.com