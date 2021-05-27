Garden & Gun’s Twelfth Annual Made in the South Awards Call for the Best of Southern-Made Products

Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself and your sanity is to escape into solitude – even if only for a short while. I have been struggling lately with finding any alone time. I am either doing something for other people, have plans with the family or husband, or there just is not enough time left in the day to focus on myself. Some might find it odd, but I need a day – or two – every now and again to allow my self to decompress and reconnect with myself.