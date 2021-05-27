Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd to Open 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are set to open tonight's 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards! Usher, who is hosting the event, is also performing as well as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (AKA Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., and Doja Cat. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch,...

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Usher
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Nas
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Live Radio#H E R#The Dolby Theatre#Fox#Dr Pepper Zero Sugar#Tonight#Co Hosts Amy Brown#Los Angeles#Red Carpet#Exclusive Interviews#Paak#2021 Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Married

From "7 rings" to a wedding ring! Ariana Grande reportedly married fiancé Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony at home over the weekend, sources revealed on Monday (May 17). "They got married," Ari's rep confirmed in a brief statement to People after TMZ broke the news. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritieswhtc.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
MusicThunder Bay Chronicle-Journal

No-show the Weeknd leads 50th anniversary Juno Awards with five wins

TORONTO - Even without a red carpet, the Juno Awards found ways to march generations of Canadian stars through their 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday night. From Shania Twain and Celine Dion to Kaytranada and Justin Bieber, many of the country's most successful acts paid tribute to Canada's biggest night in music from a distance, though one of the glaring absences also happened to be the biggest winner.
MusicBillboard

The Weeknd Wins Three 2021 Juno Awards on First Night of Ceremony

The Weeknd was famously shut out in the nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. He has fared much better just about everywhere else. The Weeknd was the only multiple Juno winner on Friday. These three wins bring his career total of Juno Awards to 13. This is his second win for single of the year. He won in that category five years ago with “Can’t Feel My Face.”
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): The winners for the 2021 Juno Awards have been announced and The Weeknd won big at this year's ceremony, taking home five honours. As per Variety, during the opening night of the awards, 'Blinding Lights' won single of the year, 'After Hours' took home the award for contemporary RB recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Sweeps Juno Awards With Top Artist, Album, Single & Songwriter

The Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to win best artist, album, single, and songwriter of the year, all in the same year, twice. For his album, After Hours, he was award album of the year, while for “Blinding Lights," he won both single of the year and songwriter of the year. Additionally, he was named Artist of the Year.
Musiczapgossip.com

Doja Cat to team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on new album

Doja Cat will team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on her upcoming album. The ‘Say So’ hitmaker is set to release her third album, ‘Planet Her’, on June 25, and on Wednesday (10.06.21) she unveiled the track list for the record, as well as the collaborations fans can expect to see on the record.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Wins Multiple Awards At The 2021 Juno Music Awards

The Weeknd has cleaned up at the 2021 Juno Music Awards, taking home five of the six awards he was nominated for. Now in its 51st year, the Junos were established in 1970 to honor the achievements of Canadian music. With the 2021, The Weeknd has received a total of 15 Junos out of 30 nominations across his career.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

The Weeknd Tops Juno Awards Opening Night Winners

“Blinding Lights” won single of the year, “After Hours” took home the award for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville. More from Variety. The Juno Awards recognize the best musical achievements of...
Musicairdrietoday.com

The Weeknd wins artist of the year, JP Saxe breakthrough artist at Juno Awards

TORONTO — Even without a red carpet, the Juno Awards found ways to march generations of Canadian stars through their 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday night. From Shania Twain and Michael Buble to Kaytranada and Justin Bieber, many of the country's most successful acts paid tribute to Canada's biggest celebration of music remotely from locations across the world.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez look so cute together!. Recent photos show the newlyweds stepped out together for a dinner date with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend. The outing is a pretty big deal for the lovebirds, who marked their first public outing as husband and wife ever since they secretly tied the knot on May 15.
Celebrities1067kmx.com

Ariana Grande Congratulates Her Brother On His Engagement

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to send best wishes to her older brother, Frankie on his engagement. She wrote: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”. Frankie, 38, is a dancer, actor, singer and activist who has enjoyed stints on Broadway...