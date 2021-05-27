The 12 Best Gaming Headsets

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany based PC peripheral brand, revealed the all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset. The Syn Pro Air is a groundbreaking addition to ROCCAT’s headset line, taking its rightful spot as the top wireless offering from the award-winning PC brand. The Syn Pro Air further elevates the perfect mix of ROCCAT’s German design and engineering with Turtle Beach’s audio expertise and patented technologies. The result is a sleek headset that clearly shows off ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology as the backbone of a powerful 3D audio experience with long battery life and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing® for a competitive advantage, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air will be available for pre-order from Australian retailers, available 18th June 2021 for an RRP of $249.95.