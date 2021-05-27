Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

This company is retrofitting airplanes to fly on missions with no pilots

By Rob Verger
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general public tends to be comfortable with a certain amount of automation in their lives. Most frequent fliers understand that even though there are two pilots in the cockpit of the plane jetting them from one place to another, those human aviators are relying on autopilot for routine parts of the flight. A commercial airliner can even land itself if needed, although it’s bothersome for the pilots to set up that process. And military drones were designed from the ground up to fly with no one on board—a concept that these days feels pretty normal.

www.popsci.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Popular Science

Popular Science

11K+
Followers
837
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Military Aircraft#Military Planes#Surveillance Planes#Commercial Flights#Plane Fire#Ol#Merlin Labs#Dynamic Aviation#The King Air#Tanker Planes#Multiple Missions#Agricultural Missions#Electric Air Taxis#Air Traffic Control#Flying Cargo#Military Drones#Faa Certification#Takeoff#Isr Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Industry
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Airplane flips over at Alexandria Airport during fly-in Saturday

An airplane flipped over after landing toward the end of a fly-in and open house at the Alexandria Airport on Saturday, June 5 at about 1:40 p.m. The pilot of a Cessna 140, a single-engine, two-seat aircraft, had just landed and was rolling down Runway 31 when a strong gust of wind lifted up one the wings, according to Airport Manager Kreg Anderson. The wind then suddenly switched about 120 degrees and lifted the tail section of the plane, causing it to flip over.
Aerospace & DefenseBikeRadar

Flying to outer space

These prototype vehicles seem prone to exploding mid air... should we wish Amazon's boss well or not?. Maybe god will have a discussion with him about the tax affairs as to whether he is getting in or going downstairs. If the man dies in his retarded vanity project then so be it.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airship Maker Says Passengers Will Chose Comfort Over Speed

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) says its hybrid-electric Airlander 10 airship is on track to be ready to carry up to 100 passengers on regional airline services beginning in 2025. Newly released cabin concepts show possible configurations ranging from a spacious 10-seat layout for luxury tours or on-demand urban air mobility services to higher-density versions for scheduled city-to-city operations.
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Lockheed Martin, General Motors team up to further lunar exploration with autonomous moon rover design

With only 5% of the moon’s surface explored, Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, M.D., U.S.) and General Motors (GM, Detroit, Mich., U.S.) have teamed up to design the next generation of lunar rovers, capable of transporting astronauts across farther distances on the lunar surface. Unlike the Apollo days when the rovers only traveled four miles from the landing site, both companies note that NASA’s Artemis astronauts will go farther and explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before to conduct critical scientific research — to do this, they’re going to need some serious wheels.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Medical emergencies in space: Is private space tourism ready for a worst case scenario?

The age of commercial passenger space flight is upon us. Efforts by companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing and Virgin Galactic aim to put paying individuals in space. The International Space Station expects to receive its first private crew early next year during the Axiom Mission 1, with the three tourists paying a sum of $55 million each to stay at the space station for eight days.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Lockheed And GM Partner On Artemis Moon Buggy Project

With the debut mission in NASA’s deep-space Artemis program being prepared for launch, spacecraft prime contractor Lockheed Martin figures it is not too soon to begin planning for how astronauts will get around on the lunar surface. Toward that goal, the company is partnering with General Motors to... Lockheed And...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

USMC completes first AH-1Z flight with Link-16

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 48 seconds. The United States Marine Corps (USMC) has successfully demonstrated in flight testing a two-way connection between the AH-1Z Viper helicopter and a ground station using new Link-16 hardware and software. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company manufactures the AH-1Z Viper and Northrop Grumman Corporation has developed the Link-16 system. Link-16 is part of a defined road map of planned improvements designed to ensure the H-1 platform maintains its technological edge and combat capability throughout its service life.
IndustryFlight Global.com

Garmin wins Collier Trophy for auto-land system

Garmin has won the 2020 Robert J Collier Trophy for its Autoland system – a technology approved for three general aviation aircraft that can complete fully autonomous landings in the event pilots become incapacitated. Presented by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA), the award reconigises Garmin for “designing, developing and fielding…...
AstronomyPhysics World

Solar mission propels tip/tilt systems into commercial applications

Bespoke tip/tilt systems designed by Physik Instrumente for scientific missions such as the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Solar Orbiter could pave the way for high-volume applications in space-based optical communications and industrial materials processing. Today’s space probes represent a modern miracle of precision engineering. Take ESA’s Solar Orbiter as an...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Boeing’s MQ-25 Stingray Drone Becomes World’s First Unmanned Aircraft to Refuel Another Aircraft

The U.S. Navy and Boeing have for the first time ever demonstrated air-to-air refueling using an unmanned aircraft, the MQ-25 T1 test asset. This drone successfully extended the hose and drogue from its U.S. Navy-issued aerial refueling store (ARS) and safely transferred jet fuel to a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, showcasing its ability to carry out its primary aerial refueling mission. Read more for the video and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Boeing’s Stingray Performs First Unmanned Refueling

On June 4 the Boeing/U.S. Navy team that is developing the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned carrier-borne tanker passed a major milestone when the first test air vehicle passed fuel to a manned receiver in flight. A Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet from Naval Air Systems Command’s Strike Test Directorate (VX-23) was the receiving aircraft, and it conducted a formation evaluation prior to engaging with the Aerial Refueling Store (ARS) carried by the MQ-25. Fuel was transferred at an operationally relevant airspeed and altitude.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

My Recent Experience With Crazy Passengers On Airplanes (Flying Southwest)

My Experience With Crazy Passengers On Airplanes (Flying Southwest) Crazy passengers on airplanes are on the rise, and they are causing a lot of problems. We’ve talked about some of those incidents here and here. The FAA is handing out record fines for problems in airports and on flights. Here’s my experience on a recent Southwest flight with a problematic passenger.
Yerington, NVgeneralaviationnews.com

Taylorcraft bent after pilot fails to properly secure it before hand propping

The pilot in tailwheel-equipped Taylorcraft BC12 reported that he tied a rope to the tail of his airplane and hand-propped the airplane at the airport in Yerington, Nevada. The engine started and “the rope snapped,” the pilot told investigators. The unmanned airplane then ran into a chain-link fence, sustaining substantial damage to the right aileron.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Boeing's MQ-25 Navy Drone Marks Aviation Milestone

A Boeing (BA) MQ-25 Stingray drone successfully refueled a U.S. Navy Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet on Friday, the first time an unmanned aircraft has refueled another plane. Boeing stock edged higher. The F/A-18 pilot flew as close as 20 feet from the drone at operational speeds and altitudes, Boeing said...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Israeli F-35s undertake first overseas joint exercises

Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35I Adirs have flown their first overseas training exercises, operating alongside Italian, UK, and US aircraft during ‘Falcon Strike 2021'. Six Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35Is (the Israeli-specific variant of the conventional take-off and landing [CTOL] F-35A) have joined an undisclosed number of Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare Italiana: AMI) F-35As, Royal Air Force (RAF) short take-off and vertical landing F-35Bs, and US Air Force (USAF) F-35As at Amendola Air Base in southern Italy.