This company is retrofitting airplanes to fly on missions with no pilots

The general public tends to be comfortable with a certain amount of automation in their lives. Most frequent fliers understand that even though there are two pilots in the cockpit of the plane jetting them from one place to another, those human aviators are relying on autopilot for routine parts of the flight. A commercial airliner can even land itself if needed, although it’s bothersome for the pilots to set up that process. And military drones were designed from the ground up to fly with no one on board—a concept that these days feels pretty normal.