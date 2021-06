FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s boys tennis team pulled out a pair of three-set matches in a 6-1 Badger South win over Fort Atkinson on Friday. “Fort has improved a lot as a team and they pushed us at multiple spots,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “With this condensed schedule, we are playing a lot in a short amount of time, and we have to learn to fight through fatigue and not having our best game. Overall, I thought we did that. Our singles lineup looked strong and took care of business.”