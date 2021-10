Sony sound systems almost never go on sale, but right now, Amazon has a surprise deal on the best-selling Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer. Regularly $279.99, you can get both pieces right now for just $199 total (that’s the sound bar and subwoofer). That’s the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer, and the first time this 2.1 Sony sound system has been under $200 all season. Amazon Buy: Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar Subwoofer $248.00 Sony is known for its legendary audio quality, and this set delivers superior sound in spades. The sound bar gets you a whopping 320 watts of...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO