The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in an abandoned home in Perry County, and a man has been charged in connection with her death. Kentucky State Police said they found the body, later identified as that of Jacqueline Herald, of Hazard, after getting a tip from a caller at 1:59 a.m. May 8 that a body might be inside an abandoned residence on North Engle Street in the Combs community.