Bronx, NY

NYPD: 30-year-old man struck by car along Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0cYs_0aDQ0VvM00
(Michael Appleton/Getty Images)

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department announced a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Bronx overnight, according to News 12.

Police said they located a man grounded on the road near the corner of West 232nd Street and Henry Hudson Parkway around midnight. The man was reportedly injured with head trauma.

Officials shut down surrounding lanes in order for firefighters and police officers at the scene to help the victim. They managed to reroute drivers and collect evidence from the site of the collision.

Authorities said the 30-year-old man was walking along the highway where he was struck by a Lexus car heading southbound.

The driver, who stayed at the scene after hitting the man, is currently not facing any charges, according to News 12.

This was the second accident to take place along the Henry Hudson Parkway this week, as a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, per PIX 11.

Bronx, NY
