Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

14-Year-Old Indiana Dancer Believed to Be in Danger after Being Missing For a Month

By Laura Beatham
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police believe a 14-year-old dancer from Indiana is in danger after she went missing while on her way to the bus stop a month ago. A 14-year-old dancer, Aaliyah Ramirez, has been missing for a month. Syracuse Police Department has put a Statewide Silver Alert on her, and they believe she is in danger.

news.amomama.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
239K+
Followers
26K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Saint Anthony, IN
State
Florida State
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
Syracuse, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Children#Night School#Home School#Brown Eyes#Katie Brown#Nike#Wmayswnelson#Dancers Edge#Dateline Nbc#Daughter#Aaliyah Ramirez Home#School Bus#Family#Palm Beach Officers#Authorities#Bus Stop#Strangers#Durbin Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Indiana StateUS News and World Report

Indiana Boy, 16, Sentenced in Fatal Shooting of Another Teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Chupp Gets Six Years For Molesting 3-Year-Old

A Warsaw man was sent to prison for six years Monday for molesting a 3-year-old child his family babysat. Nathan L. Chupp, 34, of 6097 W. CR 550N, Warsaw, appeared Monday before Kosciusko Superior Court I Judge Pro Tem Karen Springer and was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years executed, for a Level 4 felony child molesting conviction.
Indiana StateGoshen News

Indiana man in car crash found by police using messaging app

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle, police said. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins,...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Kosciusko County, INabc57.com

Teen critically injured in Kosciusko County crash

Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle collision on State Road 14 at Packerton Road in Lake Township Saturday evening. Kosciusko County Police have determined that the driver, a 16-year-old, was traveling eastbound on State Road 14 when his vehicle left the road. His vehicle turned sideways in a ditch...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man To Serve Six Years For Molesting Child

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve six years in prison after molesting a child. Nathan Lynn Chupp, 34, Warsaw, was charged with child molesting, a level 4 felony. A second child molesting charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Chupp was sentenced in Kosciusko Superior Court 1...