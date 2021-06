NEW GLARUS — Resurfacing work begins Tuesday, June 1, on nearly 4 miles of Wis. 69, from north of New Glarus to Belleville, in southern Dane County. Wis. 69, from south of Wis. 92 to Peerless Road, will be closed and detoured from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, July 2, for culvert pipe replacements. A signed detour will follow Wis. 39, Wis. 78 and U.S. 18/151. Access will be maintained to local residences within the work zone.